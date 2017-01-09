Funeral services for the late Marion J. Melong of Havre Boucher was held on Friday, January 6th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul’s Church in Havre Boucher with Fr. Allan MacPhie officiating. Burial was in the parish cemetery.
Marion died on Sunday, January 01, 2017 in the Milford Haven Home, in Guysborough after a lengthy battle with alzeimhers.
Readers at the mass were Yvonne Sampson (sister-in-law) and Andrea England (niece). Patsy (niece) & Danny Grady presented the offertory gifts. Music was provided by St. Paul’s Choir.
Marion is survived by her husband Charlie, her son Ernest Williams (Mary) Frankville, her daughters Patricia Fitzpatrick, Antigonish & Sherry Williams (Michael) Abercrombie, step-children David, Shirley, Rose, Marvin and Darlene all of Toronto and Sandra, New Brunswick. Her grandchildren, John, Matthew & Kathleen, & many step-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Priscilla Kavanaugh, Guysborough, brothers Sidney (Anne) England, Grande Anse and Herman (Shirley) England, Charlos Cove. She is also survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by a son Kevin Williams in infancy, her brother Donald and brother-in-law, Pat Kavanaugh and her mother and father-in-law, Joe and Anna Melong, Havre Boucher, and brother-in-law, Bert Melong of Toronto.
Funeral arrangements were under the care of Haverstock’s, Port Hawkesbury.