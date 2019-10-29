Martell remains deputy warden, will not re-offer next year

ARICHAT: Although he will not be re-offering in next year’s municipal election, district 2 councillor Alvin Martell will remain Richmond County’s deputy warden.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council tonight in Arichat, Martell confirmed he will not be seeking re-election in district 2 next October.

“I won’t be re-offering,” Martell confirmed. “It was part of my decision after the last election. I’ve given 16 years and I think that it’s time to move on and make room for some new blood.”

Martell was first elected as councillor back in 2004 in a district that encompassed the communities of West Arichat, Port Royal, St. Mary’s, and Janvrins Island. When Richmond County had its electoral districts decreased prior to the 2016 municipal election, Martell was re-elected in a new district that also took in the communities of Martinique, Poulamon, D’Escousse, Poirierville, Cap La Ronde, and Rocky Bay.

Martell was acclaimed deputy warden tonight after no other councillor was nominated for the position. He was nominated by district 4 councillor Gilbert Boucher.

“I had it for a couple of months and I think that I enjoyed the position, and I think for the last year, I think I’d like to be deputy and help out with the warden’s chores because sometimes he’s working and he doesn’t have the opportunity,” Martell said. “I’m retired now so I have more to give so I think it would be more of a benefit to the residents of Richmond County me being deputy while I can give more time.”