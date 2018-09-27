Home Sports Martell-Richard Memorial Marathon Volunteers handed out t-shirts and packages for each participant, and there was the opportunity to enter door prize draws prior to the start of the Martell-Richard Memorial Marathon on September 22 in Arichat. Sports Martell-Richard Memorial Marathon By Jake Boudrot - September 27, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Photos by Jake Boudrot — Despite the high winds and driving rain, the Martell-Richard Memorial Marathon went ahead last weekend on Isle Madame. The youngest participant in the marathon, three-year-old Abe Boudrot, is pictured with the oldest participant, Lloyd Northern. In the 5 km Male division, the top runners were (from the left): Lucas Maltby in third; Cameron MacLean in first; and in second place, Ethan Boudreau. The top three finishers in the 5 km Female division (from the left): Ashley Burt in third; Eliza Boudrot in first; and Ella Boudrot in second place, are pictured with other participants in their division Lexie Malay (front, left) and Layla Boudreau. In the 10 km Female division, the top three were (from the left): Sonya Morris in third; Jessica Boudreau in first place; and Lindsay MacNeil in second place. Donald Holder (left) took first place in the 10 km Male division, while Paul MacLean took second. They are pictured with fellow participants Don Boudrot (let) and Jason Boudrot. In the 5 km Female division, the top three were (from the left): Anita Samson in third; Chantal Pettipas in first place; and in second place Lorna Barnes. In the 5 km Male division, the top finishers were (from the left): Lloyd Northern in third; Marcel Pettipas in first; and in second place, Chris Farrell. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Dort brings home Atlantic banner Sports Pirates win home opener Sports Judokas rumbling every Tuesday and Thursday Sports Bowling Stats: Antigonish Thursday Night Men’s League Sports Speedy Nova ready for Major Bantam season Sports Stevens impressive at U16 nationals - Advertisement -