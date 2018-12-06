It is with great sadness the family of Alfred 76 of Rockdale announces his passing on Nov 23, 2018 at Strait Richmond Hospital Evanston. Born in Rockdale, he was the Son on the Late Elizabeth and Jimmy Martell He is survived by brothers Vernon, Cyril (Brenda) Martell, Sister Bernadette (Alvin Peters) along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers James, Kenneth, Dennis, George, Francis and Jack, sisters Josephine and Barbara. Alfred was a kind man who always gave of his time to help others, he went out of his way to a good deed he believed deeply in his faith and his rosary. Children always held a special place in Alfred’s heart; especially his nieces and nephews; he will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Resting in Holy Guardian Angels Visitation Parlor on December 6 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass will be offered December 7 at 10:30 am from Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church. We would like to thank all who gave donations of money, food and cards during Alfred’s illness also Dr. Sampson, Dr. DeRoche, Dr. Cooper, Nancy Cameron, Palliative Care and especially the nursing staff at Strait Richmond Hospital, Home Care and the VON for their care and compassion we are forever grateful. Donations may be made to Strait Richmond Health Care Foundation or charity of choice. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca