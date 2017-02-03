Martin Cameron Boston

Boston, Martin Cameron – Age 79 years of Port Hawkesbury formerly of Blues Mills, Inverness Co. Passed away on Monday, January 30, 2017 in the Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home. Born in Apple River, Cumberland County, on June 16, 1937 he was a son of the late Earl Sinclair and Leona (Cook) Boston. Martin worked for the CNR as a Telegrapher and Bridge Tender. He was a collector of trains; he was one of the pioneers in the forming of the Orangedale Railway Station Museum. He enjoyed reading, cooking and loved all animals especially cats. He was the Commissioner of Oaths for Blues Mills, Orangedale and River Denys and he was a dedicated Boston Bruins fan. Martin is survived by cousins, Victor, Michael (Joanne) and other family members; he was predeceased by his sister, Jean Boston and Robert Cook “Uncle Bob”. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 11, at 2 p.m. in Princeville United Church with Rev. Donna Lovelace officiating. Burial to take place at a later date in the Cameron Cemetery. Donations in memory of Martin may be made to Princeville United Church, c/o Florence MacLachlan, 441 Pictou Rd., Truro, NS, B2N 2T6 or a charity of your choice. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com