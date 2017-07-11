Mary “Theresa” Boudreau

Boudreau, Mary “Theresa”. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother, beloved wife of the late Francis A. Boudreau (1923-2005), grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Our mom passed away on July 6, 2017 in the R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home at the age of 91.

Born in Louisdale, Richmond Co., she was a daughter of the late Michael T. and Sabin Rose (Samson) Sampson. In 1947 she moved to Antigonish, where she began employment at St. Martha’s Hospital. It was during this time she met and married her late husband, Francis, on November 22, 1949. Not only was mom devoted to the caring of her family, always putting them first, but also devoted to her spiritual faith. She was a member of St. Ninian’s CWL and in 2015 received her 60 year pin. She was always willing to help others through her care and support and numerous contributions to charitable organizations, Throughout our growing years her door was always open to family and friends, whether for a short visit or an overnight stay, She loved to laugh and took enjoyment in playing a few pranks.

She will be dearly missed by all those who knew her, especially her daughter, Annette (Tony) Lamers, Antigonish; her son, Carl (Eileen) Boudreau, New Glasgow; grandchildren, Mark Lamers, Halifax and Sheri (Rob Jameson), New Glasgow and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was predeceased by sisters: Mary Ann “Rose” (Lawrence) Joyce; “Mary” Sarah Jane (Leo) Sampson; Sabin Rose (Simon) Landry; brothers: Arthur, Freddie, Helaire, Michael, Tommy, Walter, Felix, Joe and Francis and two infant siblings Leo and Genevieve; half sister, Mary (George) LeBlanc; half brothers, Albert, Joe, Johnnie and Willie.

Theresa’s family wish to offer their sincere and heartfelt gratitude ti the staff of the R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home for their kindness and care given to their mother during her stay at the Home and to Dr. Patsy Allen for her “TLC” over the years.

Funeral mass was held in St. Ninian Cathedral with Reverend Donald MacGillivry presiding. Burial in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or food donations, donations to your local food bank,, the Alzheimer Society, Heart and Stroke, R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home Foundation or a charity of your choosing would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.clcurry.com.

“Those we love don’t go away,

They Walk beside us everyday

So loved, so missed, so very dear

Unseen, unheard, but always near.”