Mary Violet “Vi” Pitts (Coven)

Pitts (Covin) Mary Violet “Vi”. West Arichat

We regret to announce the sudden passing of Vi Pitts, 78 of West Arichat which occurred at the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish on December 31, 2016. Born July 17, 1938 in West Arichat, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Emily (Fougere) Covin. She is survived by her sons, John (Sheila), Martinique, and Gerard (Carmey), Grimbsy, Ontario; grandchildren, Kristina and Nadia; sisters-in-law, Mary Covin, Lorraine Rossong (Ralph), Margie Dorie, Theresa Richard, Betty Pitts and Barb Pettipas; brother in law Ronnie Pettipas (Pat). She was predeceased by her husband, Oakley John Pitts; sisters, Laura, Evangeline, Evelyn; brothers, Leo, Ernest, Amedee, Harold and Rudolphe. Vi was a former employee of the Isle Madame District High School where she worked as a Para Professional for 20 years and was an employee of St Anne Centre in Arichat where she worked in the house keeping department as she called it “Pushing the Mop” for 20 years. She will be dearly missed by her co-workers and residents at St. Anne Centre. Vi had a “revolving door policy” everyone was always welcomed. She will also be missed by her frequent visitors, Ronnie, Joe and Anna, grand niece Sheila (Rankin) and many other nieces. They enjoyed many card games. Funeral Mass has taken place in Our Lady of Assumption Church in Arichat with Father Doug MacDonald, officiating. Burial in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, West Arichat. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations may be made to St Anne Centre Emergency Room Equipment Fund. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to C. H. Boudreau Funeral Home Ltd, Arichat. To sends words of comfort to the family or to light a candle in memory of Vi, please visit, www.chboudreau.com