Gerald Mathews of Dundee



Matthews Gerald, 67 of Dundee passed away May 30, 2019 at the Dartmouth General Hospital, born in Arichat he was a son of the late Frank and Hilda (MacRae) Matthews.

Gerald was a hard working man and was a former employee of the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and the Dundee Resort, where he worked clearing the land and constructing the golf course. Gerald will be remembered as always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need; he enjoyed music and especially enjoyed the guitar.

He will be missed by his Sisters Irene MacInnis, Annie Mae, MacInnis, Helen Rehberg, Ruth Matthews, Emily Burns and Judy Matthews; Brothers Jackie, Duncan, George, and Brian, along with Many nieces and nephews.

Gerald was predeceased by sisters Ethel MacRae, Bernice Pringle and Georgina Rose, in infancy; Brother Charlie.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday June 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. from Black River United Church, with Rev. Donna Lovelace presiding, burial will follow in the Black River Cemetery.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Black River United Church or Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury.

Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca