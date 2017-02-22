MAY CATHERINE WALKDEN – ROCKDALE

May Catherine Walkden, aged 82, of Rockdale passed away on February 17, 2017 at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston, following a lengthy battle with significant medical conditions. May was born March 9, 1934, in Halifax, the daughter of the late May (Briand) Levy and Nelson (Buster) Levy.

May was a mother (and sometimes father) to five kids, and a big sister to four sisters and a brother of her own. She could always be counted on to lend a sympathetic ear, or to offer a helping hand (or an opinion) if she felt you needed one. She made friends fast and held onto them, had a big heart and she loved unconditionally, always putting the needs of others before her own.

Mom raised our family in the early years in Halifax and Dartmouth, along with a couple of years spent in Montreal. She also worked as a real estate agent, store clerk and government office worker during this time. In addition to being a wife, mother and sister, she was also our nurse, counsellor and friend. She was the world’s best hockey mom and she made our house the one that our friends and family always wanted to gather together at.

After moving to L’Ardoise in 1978, she worked hard at becoming part of her new community. She volunteered with the local PC party; served on the Richmond County School Board for several years; worked at the Strait Richmond hospital; was a community chauffer; and with her daughter Denise managed a small corner store in Rockdale for a time.

May enjoyed simple pleasures: the occasional game of bingo; a drop in visit from a friend; a Tim Horton’s frozen lemonade; a piece of Walmart fudge; a word find or doing cross stitch; Coronation Street on Sunday mornings; and don’t even think about calling her when the Young & The Restless was on.

May will be deeply missed by her children: Denise (Nelson) Pottie, Rick (Audrey McNeil), Brian, Jimmy, and Joey (Joanne); grandchildren Tara (Shannon), Travis (Samantha), Kaily and Tanner; great-grandchild Darius: and sisters Theresa (Bernie) Keizer, Maryann (Frank) Cameron, Bernadette (Clarence) Briand and Linda (Ronnie) Walsh, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. May was predeceased by her brother Francis Levy.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for May during her illness, with a special mention to daughter Denise, son Brian, staff at the Strait Richmond, and the homecare workers who helped look after her and enabled her to stay in her own home. The care and compassion they showed her will be remembered always.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 22 in Holy Guardian Angels Funeral Parlor from 2-4 pm and 7–9 pm. A funeral mass for May will be held at 11 am on Thursday, February 23, at Holy Guardian Angels Church. There will be a private family burial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in May’s memory may be made to the L’Ardoise Volunteer Fire Department, 2888 Highway 247, L’Ardoise, NS B0E 1S0.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury.

Messages to the Family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca