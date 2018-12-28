ANTIGONISH: In an open letter published by the StFX student newspaper, The Xaverian Weekly, Rebecca Mesay, president-elect of the university’s student union, accused a former StFX athlete of attempting to assault her.

Mesay also stated it took three men to hold back her would-be attacker. The accused graduated last year.

When contacted for comment, StFX university student services head Andrew Beckett said there was an incident reported to the university involving Mesay and another student at an off campus location.

When asked if the RCMP is involved, Beckett said he is aware they received a report of the incident and did not press charges.

PORT HASTINGS: The Canadian Coast Guard said last May there were four instances of the swing bridge on the Canso Causeway being unable to open for marine traffic since opening for the operational season.

Roy MacDonald, transportation manager with the Department of Transportation Infrastructure and Renewal, said one incident involved a traffic gate that was not closed when the open sequence was underway and another involved a wedge on the north side of the swing bridge not retracting properly, which took place when they opened the bridge for the first time this year.

In both cases, workers had to pinpoint the issue and then make adjustments. MacDonald said there is a sequence that is involved in opening the bridge which is related to the safe operation of the bridge.

MacDonald said both issues required relatively simple solutions, saying they were minor in nature from a mechanical perspective.

HALIFAX: The provincial government announced it will invest approximately $300 million through its school capital plan to construct new schools, as well as undertake renovations to a number of schools across the province including École Acadienne de Pomquet.

Heather Fairbairn, media relations advisor for the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, said the plan is to add six new classrooms and two lab spaces in Pomquet.

Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) superintendent Michel Comeau said the school has faced overcrowding issues for a number of years and has three mobile classrooms.

Comeau said community members worked together to incorporate a community centre into the renovated school. He said community centres are already in place in several other CSAP schools and can include recreation and meeting spaces, depending on the needs of the community. The centres can also help give community members access to school resources such as athletic facilities when they are not in use by the school.

ANTIGONISH: The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) and the Province of Nova Scotia announced three more NSLC outlets, including one in Antigonish, will sell cannabis.

Justice Minister Mark Furey said the NSLC worked on additional plans for additional sites since they announced the first nine and they recommended the three new sites.

The NSLC said at the time they will be selling cannabis, pre-rolled cigarettes, oils, gel caps, and what she called basic paraphernalia such as papers, grinders, and storage containers.

PORT HAWKESBURY: RCMP Staff Sergeant Greg Redl said an increase in mental health calls in Port Hawkesbury is raising red flags.

Redl gave an update of the RCMP’s activity at the Town of Port Hawkesbury’s monthly council meeting on May 1. His report detailed the number of calls for service in relation to break and entries, assaults, impaired driving, drugs, and mental health.

He said the mental health numbers were “starting to show some concern.”

The RCMP responded to 133 mental health-related calls within the town, an increase of 59 calls from the previous year.

Redl said these types of calls could include responding to someone who may be having suicidal thoughts, or is concerned for the safety of someone else due to mental health concerns. Some cases may require RCMP intervention to have an individual placed into the healthcare system.

Following the meeting, Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton called the statistics a “little bit jarring.”

PORT HAWKESBURY: At a public hearing on May 1, Port Hawkesbury Town Council voted to rezone a property at 100 Reeves Street to a mixed industrial zone to accommodate the development of a new dog daycare business.

The property is the location for Start-Up Port Hawkesbury competition winner Michele Tabensky’s new business, That Dog Place Doggy Daycare.

On May 5, Antigonish-based Highland Bike Shop hosted a grand opening celebration for its new location on the Port Hawkesbury waterfront.

In addition, Evanston Contracting and Repair opened its doors in Port Hawkesbury’s light industrial park on May 1. Kendra MacDonald planned to open a new hair salon on the Port Hawkesbury waterfront. Michelle Keizer moved her business Total Effect Message to its new location at 305 Granville Street, adjacent to Island Enigmas escape room and game shop, which opened in February.

Gateway Hyundai also celebrated the opening of its new location on Paint Street.

PORT HOOD: Around 6 a.m. on May 12, the Ocean Star II capsized while fishing close to the shore. Captain Hugh Watts and Glen MacDonald died in the incident. The only survivor was Elijah Watts, Hugh’s son.

Cpt. Marc Greatti, public affairs officer with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, confirmed they received the call that a lobster fishing vessel capsized in Sutherland’s Cove with three occupants onboard.

He noted that a Cormorant helicopter was dispatched to the scene, as well as about a dozen Canadian Coast Guard regular and auxiliary vessels. By the time the helicopter reached the area, Cpt. Greatti added that emergency responders – including the local RCMP, EHS and volunteer fire fighters – had the occupants of the vessel ashore and the Cormorant returned to its base.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada deployed a team of investigators to Colindale to gather information and assess the incident.

The Department of Labour and Advanced Education confirmed it was investigating. Spokesperson Chrissy Matheson added the department worked with the TSB on the investigation.

ISLE MADAME: On May 9, Richmond District RCMP announced it completed an eight-month investigation into allegations of sexual assault against 90-year-old Delmore Boudreau of Petit de Grat.

Nova Scotia RCMP Media Relations Officer, Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, said an investigation was initiated after a victim came forward to police in September, 2017.

As the investigation progressed, the RCMP said a total of nine victims were identified, with some coming forward on their own, and others after being approached by police. As a result, 12 sex-related charges were laid by the RCMP. The victims were between the ages of four and 12 at the time of the offences, which occurred between 1966 and 1986 on Isle Madame, the RCMP confirmed.

HALIFAX: The fatality inquiry into the deaths of Cpl. Lionel Desmond and his family will be held in Guysborough.

On January 3, 2017, the bodies of Desmond, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, his wife, 31-year-old Shanna, their 10-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, and Desmond’s 52-year-old mother, Brenda, were found in a house in Upper Big Tracadie. It was later determined that Desmond took the lives of his family members, before he took his own.

On December 28, Dr. Matt Bowes, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Examiner, announced his recommendation of an inquiry into the deaths of the Desmonds.

Nova Scotia’s Minister of Justice, Mark Furey, agreed and drafted the terms of reference outlining the scope for the inquiry.

Among the terms, the inquiry will examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths, including: the circumstances of Lionel Desmond’s release from St. Martha’s Regional Hospital on January 2, 2017; whether Lionel Desmond had access to appropriate mental health services, including treatment for occupational stress injuries; whether health care and social services providers who interacted with Lionel Desmond were trained to recognize the symptoms of occupational stress injuries or domestic violence; whether Lionel Desmond should have been able to retain, or obtain a licence to purchase a firearm; and what restrictions applied to accessing the federal health records of Lionel Desmond by provincial health authorities.

The proceedings will take place in the Guysborough Municipal Building at 33 Pleasant Street in Guysborough.

HALIFAX: The provincial government and Port Hawkesbury Paper promised no more reoccurrences of an incident in which old growth forest was cut in Guysborough County.

The Department of Natural Resources assessed 27 forest stands in the Lawlor Lake area of Guysborough County which concluded that two of the forest stands that were harvested were considered old growth forest, and eight stands harvested were old forest. It was also determined that 11 stands planned for harvest are old growth forest.

Natural resources minister Margaret Miller said the report was commissioned after the department received public complaints. The environment minister had two reactions to the report. The first was concern over the fact that 29 hectares of old growth forest had been cut. The second was gratitude toward those who stepped forward to inform the department.

On May 18, Port Hawkesbury Paper (PHP) said they reviewed a copy of the report and said it is committed to working with the Department of Natural Resources and will continue to comply with all provincial policies and procedures.

Miller said Port Hawkesbury Paper did dispatch technicians to do an assessment, and although the company thought it was doing the right thing, it didn’t meet the old growth forest policy. However, the minister said her department also has to take responsibility.

Miller added that areas with high concentrations of old growth forest, like the Strait area, will be more closely monitored in the future.