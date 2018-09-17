It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Howard William MacDonald, P. Eng., on June 14, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario. Howard passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer. Howard was born in Antigonish, Nova Scotia on April 7, 1950, the fourth child of fifteen children to Daniel and Pearl (Bouchie) MacDonald. Howard attended Mulgrave Memorial School, St Francis Xavier University and Nova Scotia Technical College, graduating as a Chemical Engineer. He went on to have a distinguished career as a Petroleum Engineer spanning over 40 years, and working in over 10 countries internationally. Howard was an outgoing person who enjoyed time with family, Highland Dancing, and celebrating his Scottish heritage. He also enjoyed reading, outdoor sports and exploring the desert. Howard is survived by his wife Susan, daughters Fiona (Mike), and Rachel, and son Fergus. Howard is also survived by brothers Lloyd (Penney), Leonard (Anne), Earle (Dora), Ralph (Carolyn), Kenneth (Melanie), Daniel (Carol), and sisters Elaine (William), Hilda Patricia (Lloyd), and Donna (Dave). Howard will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews, who enjoyed listening to his adventures and spending time with him. Howard was pre-deceased by his parents, his brothers Lawrence, David, and Robert, his sister Lorna, his niece Marie, and his nephew Claude. Howard was cremated and his ashes will be interred alongside his family on May 18, 2019 at the Catholic cemetery in Mulgrave, Nova Scotia. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com