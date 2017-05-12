Home Community McDonald’s manager wins national award An emotional celebration took place on May 11 at Port Hawkesbury’s McDonald’s franchise, as staff gathered to congratulate their long-time manager, who recently won a prestigious national award from McDonald’s Canada. Darryl Roy (seated in light jacket), who served as manager at the Reeves Street restaurant for 11 years, was named Outstanding Manager of the Year for 2017, eclipsing 83 other managers from across the country to earn the honour. Community McDonald’s manager wins national award By Adam Cooke - May 12, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Photo by Adam CookeThrough a FaceTime connection to McDonald’s Canada president and chief executive officer John Betts (not pictured), Wayne Kenney (left), the owner-operator of Cape Breton’s McDonald’s franchises, was able to share the news that former Port Hawkesbury McDonald’s manager Darryl Roy was named the 2017 Outstanding Manager of the Year. Roy recently wrapped up his 11-year tenure as manager of the Reeves Street fast-food restaurant. Photo by Adam CookeLong-time Port Hawkesbury McDonald’s staffer Adele Fox congratulated the Reeves Street outlet’s former manager, Darryl Roy, on receiving the 2017 McDonald’s Canada Outstanding Manager of the Year award during a celebration that took place this past Thursday afternoon. Roy oversaw operations at the Port Hawkesbury McDonald’s location for an 11-year period that recently concluded when he stepped away from his post due to health reasons. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Spring Convocation to celebrate graduates, distinguished Mi’kmaw elder and esteemed Canadian diplomat Community Mi’kmaw culture celebrated at NSCC Community Provincial funding announced for Regional Occupation Centre Community Richmond Academy to be expanded for Skilled Trades Centre Community Province investing in home efficiency program for First Nations Community Week of Prayer for Christian Unity - Advertisement - Port Hawkesbury, CA clear sky enter location 2 ° C 2 ° 2 ° 93% 2.1kmh 1% Sat 9 ° Sun 10 ° Mon 8 ° Tue 9 ° Wed 15 °