Photo by Adam Cooke
Through a FaceTime connection to McDonald’s Canada president and chief executive officer John Betts (not pictured), Wayne Kenney (left), the owner-operator of Cape Breton’s McDonald’s franchises, was able to share the news that former Port Hawkesbury McDonald’s manager Darryl Roy was named the 2017 Outstanding Manager of the Year. Roy recently wrapped up his 11-year tenure as manager of the Reeves Street fast-food restaurant.
Photo by Adam Cooke
Long-time Port Hawkesbury McDonald’s staffer Adele Fox congratulated the Reeves Street outlet’s former manager, Darryl Roy, on receiving the 2017 McDonald’s Canada Outstanding Manager of the Year award during a celebration that took place this past Thursday afternoon. Roy oversaw operations at the Port Hawkesbury McDonald’s location for an 11-year period that recently concluded when he stepped away from his post due to health reasons.

