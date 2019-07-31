Angus McKenzie

Obituary

McKenzie, Angus (1940-2019)

The family announces with sorrow his death in Sudbury on Wednesday, July 17th, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Son of the late Kenny McKenzie and of the late Antoinette McKenzie (née Belanger). Beloved father of Antoinette McKenzie-Richer (Perry MacGirr) and Dan McKenzie (Debbie Corner) both of Sudbury. Predeceased by his daughter Cindy Nicotine. Step-father of Sharon Lanctot (Jack) and Sandy Depatie both of Hanmer, Debbie Bedard (Gary) of Hamilton, and Carol Depatie (John) of Calgary. Dear grandfather of Sabrina, Mark, Nicholas, Brittney, Justin, Kaitlyn, Christopher, Dana, Rene, Laurence, Nathan and Cory. Great-grandfather of Mathieu, Stacey, Roman and those he loved but did not have an opportunity to meet. The family would like to thank the tireless staff and welcoming residents of The Walford Retirement Home for providing a safe and friendly haven these last few months. A special thank you to the staff at the SRH Dialysis unit, Dr. Goluch, Ron and Carla for their patience and willingness to provide patient-directed health care. Many thanks to the staff and patients at Dialysis unit in Little Current, the NEOMO staff, Dr. Jefferies, staff at the SRH Emergency and ICU departments, especially Dr. McIssac. The family will receive friends at Simple Wishes of the North, Sudbury, on Sunday July 28th, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9pm. A graveside service will be held in Nova Scotia at a later date. Donations to Kidney Society of Canada would be appreciated.

