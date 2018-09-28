Anne Marie McNamara, 76, of Sunset Manor, Port Hawkesbury, and formerly of Evanston, Nova Scotia, passed away Tuesday, September 25, at the Strait Richmond Hospital, Evanston, Nova Scotia. Born in Evanston, she was the daughter of Clara and John David McNamara. She was a long time member of the St. Francis De Sales Catholic Women’s League. She was a graduate of the Saint Martha’s school of nursing, class of 1962. She was very proud of her nursing service, and the friendships she made while nursing, we’re true and lasting. She valued her time as a nurse, and in later years, volunteered at the Strait Richmond Hospital and at the Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home. She was an avid reader, and kept in close correspondence with many of her former classmates, cousins, and friends. She was a resident of Sunset Manor for the past 18 years. She built many valuable friendships and she enjoyed caring for anyone in need. She is survived by her siblings John Eddy, Port Hawkesbury, Noel (Marilyn), Grand Greve, Betty (Walter), Evanston, Alfred (Elizabeth), Evanston, Sheila (Allan), Rockingham, Dennis (Karen), Evanston, Louis (Louise), Sussex, sister-in-law Karen, Whiteside, special Aunt Wilma Burke, Bailey’s Brook, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, John D. and Clara (Burke) McNamara, her brother Joseph (Joe) McNamara, nephews John Wesley Walker and Devon Gilbert, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. The remains were held at the Green‘s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury, Thursday, September 27. Funeral took place on Friday, September 28 at Saint Francis De Sales Church, Lower River with interment at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Whiteside, with Reverend Duncan McIsaac officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Strait Richmond Hospital Palliative Care Fund, and the Saint Patrick’s Cemetery Fund.

