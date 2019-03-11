Medical examiner investigates after two people found dead

PORT HOOD: According to the RCMP, they are investigating the deaths of two people who have died under suspicious circumstances inside of a home in Port Hood.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau, public information officer with Halifax District RCMP, told The Reporter that police received a call on March 7 around noon from a home on East Street in Port Hood.

“Police are still at the scene. We are not looking for any suspects, [and there] is no threat to public safety,” she said on March 8. “We’re waiting for the Medical Examiner’s Office to provide the result of their investigation.”

Croteau indicated someone dropped by the East Street home around noon and discovered the bodies inside, they then notified Inverness District RCMP.

“The RCMP found the bodies of a man and a woman at that location.”

Police have not released the names or ages of the deceased, and will not confirm their relationship, nor if they were the residents of the home.

The matter has been referred to the Medical Examiner’s Office and the investigation in ongoing.