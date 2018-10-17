Men charged, woman injured following ATV collision

L’ARDOISE: A collision between two ATVs resulted in one woman being transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries and two men facing charges.

The collision was reported to police on October 16 at 6:13 p.m. It occurred on Salmon River Road in L’Ardoise. The initial investigation has determined that two ATVs collided head-on. One had a male driver and female passenger on it. The female was thrown from the ATV and was injured. She required transport to hospital via EHS for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The second ATV was occupied by a sole male driver. Neither of the two drivers was injured.

The driver of the first ATV remained at the scene, and was arrested by police for alcohol-impaired driving. He was transported to the St. Peter’s Detachment for a breath test and held in custody overnight. He was released this morning. Police determined the ATV he had been riding was stolen from a residence in Rockdale about a week earlier. The 42-year-old male driver, who is from Rockdale is facing charges of possession of stolen property, impaired driving causing bodily harm, and driving with a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit causing bodily harm. He is also being charged under the Motor Vehicle Act with driving with a revoked licence. He is scheduled to attend Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on December 11.

The driver of the second ATV left the scene before police arrived. He was located a short time later by the RCMP. The 34-year-old man from L’Ardoise was arrested and will be charged for failing to remain at the scene of an accident and driving while disqualified. He is also scheduled to attend Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on December 11.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Richmond County RCMP is asking anyone who has information about it to contact them at 902-535-2002. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.