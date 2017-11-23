Missing man spends 2 nights in the woods

ANTIGONISH: A missing Antigonish County man survived two nights in the woods last week.

After being reported missing on the night of November 19, 24-year-old Jacob Spin of Monastery was located on November 21.

“He was located by family just prior to 11 a.m. on November 21 when he walked out of woods,” RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Dal Hutchinson explained. “Initial reports indicated he walked out of woods and waved down a passing motorist, however, it turned out he was in the woods near a camp owned by family.”

Cpl. Hutchinson said he did not know the exact location of the camp.

“I don’t have the full details on where he spent the night or how he managed to survive the elements, however, I’ve learned he’s familiar with the outdoors,” Cpl. Hutchinson wrote in an e-mail.

Spin was last seen before 10 p.m. on November 19 when he left his home on the Old Mulgrave Road. At the time, Antigonish District RCMP said they were “concerned for Spin’s well-being.”

RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Air Services assisted with the investigation.

“[Police Dog Services] conducted ongoing searches of [the] area in and around his home and other locations,” Cpl. Hutchinson noted. “As well, Air Services were utilized on [the] first day.”

After Spin was located, the RCMP thanked the public for their assistance, shares and retweets on social media.