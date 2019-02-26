GUYSBOROUGH: Officials with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough have set the date for a by-election to fill a vacant council seat.

The April 13 by-election comes as a result of the sudden death of councillor Blair George, who represented the municipality at the council table for 32-years.

Following their regular council meeting February 20, Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts said councillor George is going to missed by the entire municipality.

“I looked across the table there a couple of times today, and oh my God,” he said about his emotions of not having George present at the table. “You see him and I travelled together that weekend. We were in Stellarton for a planning session and it was the best session we’ve ever had, he dropped me off here at the municipal building, and then he went home.”

The municipality is looking for one councillor to represent district 4, beginning at the Chedabucto Shopping Centre and continuing down Highway 16, excluding Lower Water Street.

District 4 covers the communities of West Cooks Cove, Roachvale, Cooks Cove, Hortons Cove, Dorts Cove, Halfway Cove, Peas Brook, Queensport, Half Island Cove, Phillips Harbour, Upper Fox Island, Whitehead, and Upper Whitehead.

Nomination papers can be received and filed at the office from the returning officer, Ashley Cunningham, located at the Guysborough Municipal Building, 33 Pleasant Street, Guysborough by appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 12-15 and 18, or on Nomination Day, Tuesday, March 19.