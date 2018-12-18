GUYSBOROUGH: Officials with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) approved the authorization of staff members to apply for infrastructure funding for a new compost facility at the current landfill site.

Following December’s regular council meeting last Wednesday, Warden Vernon Pitts, said the municipality has budgeted $490,000 for the new facility and are applying for $611,674.16 in funding from the provincial and $711,082.40 from the federal government.

Pitts said the new $1.8 million facility will not only meet the needs of their customers, but will also address and improve the site’s environmental aspect.

“It’s an added service to our clientele out at the landfill – we serve every municipal unit from the Colchester County line to Meat Cove in Cape Breton. It’s a method whereby we can treat their organics too along with ours, everybody wins,” he said. “We have a certain footprint, it’s our environment [and] we want to look after it, this enhances the site, environmentally – it’s leaps and bounds over what we’re doing presently.”

The facility would include two compost buildings with three-phase power supply located on the landfill’s second-generation site, and will be fully contained.

Design and tender documents were prepared for the compost facility by Strait Engineering at a cost of $8,400.

Municipal officials received the application for the funding request on December 3, something they had expected to receive earlier in the spring.

Pitts said the project has been discussed for more than five years and it’s time to see movement on it.

“It’s something that our council has been looking forward to for the last number of years, we have some initial site work done there, we want our landfill to remain a full-service facility and this only enhances it,” he said. “Hopefully, I’d like to see it started this coming spring and be completed before the fall.”