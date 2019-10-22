GUYSBOROUGH: The warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) says municipal staff should soon know more about the future of the proposed Goldboro gold mine project.

After their regular municipal council meeting on October 16, Vernon Pitts said he was meeting with representatives with Anaconda Mining Inc. the following day to discuss their bulk sample.

Pitts said he believes the company’s 10,000 tonne bulk sample taken from the Goldboro site returned positively.

“I’m not sure what they got as a return for their bulk sample, but a lot of people are wondering just what is there for gold,” he said. “I know you could actually see the gold in the pile so I know it has to be substantial.”

Following an in-camera motion, councillors approved a community benefits agreement between MODG and Anaconda.

Pitts explained despite having similar agreements with various companies throughout the municipality, he was unable to go into detail on the agreement – but did note it had nothing to do with taxation.

“It’s a community benefits agreement with the municipality and Anaconda,” he said. “It was discussed in-camera, it’s a business arrangement and I’m not allowed to discuss it.”