More criticism of Fleur-de-Lis Trail road conditions

In response to Mr. Clarence Landry’s comments on the horrendous condition of the Fleur-de-Lis Trail between St. Peter’s and Fourchu, I concur. It is a dangerous highway at any time of year, but especially so in winter. The road surface is riddled with deep potholes and broken pavement, in some places across the width of the highway. The worst of this damage is in an 18 kilometre stretch north of Grand River.

Compounding the damaged road surface is the lack of cell phone service along most of this stretch of the Fleur-de-Lis Trail. In winter, this combination could well prove deadly to a traveler in the event of a breakdown. This possibility is real, given the many sections of the road distant from homes or communities. And because the road is in such poor shape, there are very few users of this east coast connecting route unless they have to.

The Fleur-de-Lis Trail ought to provide safe conditions for residents. It also ought to serve as a highway for experiential and eco tourists to this beautiful part of Cape Breton’s Atlantic shoreline, which features, among other attractions, lovely active fishing communities, lighthouses, wilderness hiking trails, ATV and snowmobile trails and pristine, uncrowded beaches.

The current condition of the trail is an “unwelcome” mat for visitors. Provincial officials ought to wake up and recognize the untapped potential of this highway for those visitors who might choose the road less traveled. Not every visitor to Cape Breton is attracted here only by the Cabot Trail, the Bell Museum or other island destinations.

Sincerely,

Tim Menk, director

Arc Of The Coast

Eastern Cape Breton Cooperative Alliance

Gabarus