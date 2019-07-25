Motorcycle rally comes to Canso September 13-15th at Stanfest grounds

CANSO: Expect some thunder in the forecast September 13-15 as motorcycle enthusiasts from near and far head to Canso’s Stanfest grounds for the inaugural Lost Shores Thunder Rally.

The Canso Area Development Association is proud to announce this event in partnership with Stanfest, the Canso Lions Club, the arena commission, and Lost Shores Gallery.

Organizers hope to begin a September tradition of drawing visitors to experience stunning scenery, friendly hospitality and some of the very best weather. The event will also provide some fundraising opportunities for both the Lions Club and local youth hockey and figure skating. This year’s event serves as a pilot project to learn how best to combine local resources into a destination experience that generates some excitement about this hidden paradise.

Community support for the event has been very strong with lots of folks eager to help out as volunteers and musicians.

“I see this event doing great things for Canso and the rest of the municipality,” said councillor Fin Armsworthy. “I’ve had a bike since I was 16, so I know just how good the riding is around here. I want to congratulate the team putting this show together and wish them a successful bike rally.”

The event begins on Friday, September 13 with motorcycle camping arrivals, fish and chips dinner by the Lions Club, and an evening of local live music and bonfires.

Saturday begins with a hearty Lions Club breakfast followed by the 160 kilometre (km0 poker run to five favourite local stops. Visitors will enjoy oceanfront look-off views from Halfway Cove, Boylston and Port Felix and visit beaches at Tor Bay and Black Duck Cove. With everyone back at the Stanfest grounds at the end of the day, plans are in place for a pig roast supper followed by another evening of live local music and bonfires. Sunday morning plans include some gospel music before riders depart.

Attendance will be capped at 250 for year one and registration will close September 2, allowing the Lions Club time to put together the meal plan. There will be an early bird draw July 31 where one participant will win back their registration.

The striking retro designed event t-shirts are available now at both Robins Gas in Guysborough and the Co-op in Canso.

For further information, please contact Rob Carter at: rob@lostshores.ca.

Details and registration information can be found by e-mailing: www.lostshoresthunderrally.ca.