PORT HAWKESBURY: As the federal government entertains the idea of a projected $18 million Cabot Links Airport project that would allow seasonal, commercial flights into Inverness County, it is fully aware of local concerns about what that means for another airport just one-hour away.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Rodger Cuzner told The Reporter the airport project has been kicking around for 10 years, and its merits are now being weighed to chart a path forward. He said he would be negligent if he did not give the plan consideration.

“We have an opportunity for scheduled, direct flights from Toronto and New York, which is quite significant,” he said Monday. “So this would bring additional tourists, and we’ve seen that since the Links and Cabot Cliffs have opened, that influx of tourists have given the community a real sense of confidence.”

That new sense of confidence in the area has translated into investments in many different projects throughout Inverness County, Cuzner said, pointing to Route 19 Brewing, MacLeod Properties, and Glenora Distillery.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton explained town council is opposing the Cabot Links Airport as it would directly jeopardize and ultimately bankrupt the Allan J. MacEachen Airport.

The town has issued letters to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Stephen McNeil, and Bernadette Jordan, the federal minister of rural economic development, detailing their grave concerns about the future of the local airport.

“The airport is an integral piece of transportation infrastructure, particularly so, as it forms part of the network of rail, road and port connectors needed to advance strong regional economic development,” Chisholm-Beaton said. “These connectors are key to the success of Bear Head LNG, Melford International Terminal, Pieridae Energy, the Canso Spaceport Facility, the Strait of Canso port development, and the Oceans Innovation development.”

One of the biggest advantages offered by the Cabot Links Airport are scheduled commercial flights, something the Allan J. MacEachen Airport doesn’t offer.

Cuzner said the current airport in Port Hastings handles high-profile individuals like, Jerry Seinfeld and Larr David who fly in on private, chartered flights – but that only accounts for four per cent of the golf tourism – while 80 per cent of the golf tourists fly into Halifax and make the three-hour trek each way to hit the links in western Cape Breton.

“The reality is, Inverness is emerging as a tourism hub; you’re not going to see a car manufacturing plant there, or a port, or they’re not going to re-open the coal mine,” Cuzner said. “But what we have is out of 37,000 golf courses in the world, we have three of the Top 100 in western Cape Breton.”

In addition to serving golfers looking to play Cabot Cliffs, which is ranked ninth in the world according to Golf Digest, the airport opens up other opportunities for places like the Gaelic College and provides access to an additional tier of tourists.

“The fisherman on the west side of the island, they can get their catch to markets in major centres, straight off the wharf, with these scheduled flights,” Cuzner said. “When you’ve got scheduled flights into a place like Inverness, it opens up opportunities for the artists, musicians, and speaking with the business operators there, they’re excited for the opportunity.”

Chisholm-Beaton asserted that redundant infrastructure exhibits poor economic leadership and putting the interests of one business ahead of diverse regional interests is both short-sighted and irresponsible.

“We believe two airports, one hour apart, is not what rural Cape Breton and the Strait region needs. To do so would be negligent, unrealistic, and a poor use of taxpayers’ money,” she explained. “We believe there is a better path forward to ensure the continued success of Cabot Links as a world-class golfing facility; one that will not jeopardize the Allan J. MacEachen Regional Airport, the diverse air transportation needs of the Strait region, and one that will not further strain our changing and fragile environment.”

In addition to the benefits of having the additional airport in Inverness County, Cuzner highlighted two concerns, the impacts on the Allan J. MacEachen Airport, as well as its operator Celtic Air Services.

“Those concerns are absolutely real. It’s trying to find a way to move forward with a win-win so we continue to see growth in the business sector and the community,” he said. “Rural economic development is a really tough nut to crack, and the people of Inverness County realize they have lightning in a bottle here.”

With so much outmigration in Cape Breton, and only one side of the island experiencing growth, Cuzner hopes people know he’s considering an option that will help, not hurt.

“I’ve seen hundreds of projects come across my desk as MP, and I don’t know if I’ve seen one that would have as great of a positive impact as this one would – that being said I’m fully aware of Inverness and Port Hawkesbury’s concerns.”