MULGRAVE: The Town of Mulgrave finds themselves butting heads with Martin Marietta officials following a blast during the summer that shook the former municipal building and damaged the water treatment plant.

Mulgrave CAO, Darlene Berthier Sampson, highlighted the event of July 9 during which she and an administrative assistant felt a significant blast at approximately noon.

“This was new to me, I have not been in Mulgrave and experienced one of these,” she said. “I felt that it was a very intense blast.”

Within moments, Berthier Sampson received an e-mail from the town’s water plant manager that read “This just happened, the whole building shook and the door made a cracking sound, this crack wasn’t there earlier.”

Attached was a picture of a crack in the town’s water treatment plant.

Berthier Sampson proceeded to contact Martin Marietta Materials Canada Ltd. at 12:10 to confirm they had just blasted – which they had. Since then, she’s had two face-to-face meetings and several phone calls with company officials to discuss the damage.

File photo — Pictured is the headquarters for Martin Marietta’s Porcupine Quarry, just outside the Town of Mulgrave.

The company’s officials claim their sensors are showing the blast was within their limits, but it has the potential to disorient some people.

“I made it very clear to those gentlemen, despite their statistics, their numbers, and their sensors that we have concern as a town,” the CAO said. “I contacted the Department of Environment and the blast numbers are documented but Martin Marietta will not give us a copy of the blast levels and the threshold.”

For that information, Berthier Sampson would have to file a freedom of information request. Berthier Sampson got the company to put the town on a blast notification list, which they were not on, so they now will receive notification when there is going to be a blast.

“We used to get notification whenever there was going to be a blast, when there was some local guys in there,” Mayor Ralph Hadley said. “But a few years ago, management switched hands, and we never had the same communication from them.”

Additionally, Berthier Sampson filed a claim with the Department of Environment, which is an open file with documentation so they can record any future blasts they feel are significant or damaging.

Any resident in the Town of Mulgrave who believes they may have felt the blast of July 9 in their homes or any future blasts are urged to contact town officials.

Calls to Martin Marietta were not returned to The Reporter by press time Tuesday.