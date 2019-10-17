Mulgrave fire hall needs new back-up generator

MULGRAVE: Officials in Mulgrave are considering the short and long term risks of purchasing a new back-up generator for their volunteer fire department before the next serious storm.

The current generator caught fire during a start-up and is not operational.

During this month’s regular council meeting on October 7, town councillors decided to transfer an Emergency Management Officer (EMO) generator located at the public works garage to the fire hall to be used during any potential power outages.

“In the short term, council agreed to accept the legion’s offer to open as a comfort center if and when required – the legion is equipped with a generator,” Darlene Berthier-Sampson told The Reporter. “From a long term perspective, the goal is to repair or replace the generator.”

Berthier-Sampson said town council is working with the EMO on a funding application that covers this type of equipment.

“In the meantime, a generator located at the public works garage is planned to be temporarily connected until a replacement or repair is completed.”

In addition, town council passed a motion to top-up funding from the EMO grant to $10,000.

“It’s very important and needs to be replaced,” Berthier-Sampson said. “The town is fortunate to have a temporary plan to buy it a bit of time to see if it can access provincial funding that would cover up to 75 per cent of its repair.”

Berthier-Sampson added quotes for a new generator run from $20,000 to $40,000, however, this one can be repaired for $10,000.