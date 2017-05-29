MULGRAVE: Town residents won’t see a change in their tax bill.

During a special meeting of Mulgrave Town Council last week, members passed the town’s budget and tax rates for 2017/2018.

“If their assessment value stayed the same, they’ll see their tax bills stay the same,” said interim Mulgrave CAO Kevin Matheson.

“We do some juggling between sewer rates and tax rates a bit depending on what the actual sewer costs are but we were able to compensate on the general tax rate so the total remains the same.”

The combined residential rate is $1.80 per $100 of assessment and the combined commercial rate is at $4.93 and-one-third of a cent per $100 for commercial. Matheson said the combined rates are the same as they have been for a number of years.

The town also passed its capital budget of $692,000.

Matheson said a one of the biggest projects in the budget is the force main project, which involves a line carrying sewage from the old sewer plant on Mill Street to Loggie Street. The line will sit idle until the town builds a new sewage treatment plant, which Matheson said could take years.

The total cost of the force main project, said Matheson, is $447,000. He added that the province is chipping in 25 per cent and the federal government is contributing 50 per cent.