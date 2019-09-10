MULGRAVE: The CAO of the Town of Mulgrave says she is very pleased with the recently completed paving project along Route 344.

During the monthly council meeting last Tuesday night, Darlene Berthier Sampson said the town received two tenders on the project; one from Ocean Paving Ltd. in Port Hawkesbury and the other from Nova Construction Ltd. in Antigonish.

“Nova was awarded the contract with a cheaper bid, all else comparative,” she said. “We wanted the work done in August because of the heat, and the improved curing the road receives.”

Berthier Sampson advised the paving of the 1.5 kilometer section was completed roughly two-weeks-ago and indicated the money will now be transferred from their gas tax fund to their operating fund to prepare for the invoice.

The cost of the project was $217,500 plus-tax, which included all construction costs including the shouldering, the flagging and planing. Berthier Sampson said the town budgeted, through an initial estimate, a total of $330,000 for the project.

Ralph Hadley, the town’s mayor, had hoped to upgrade a larger section of Route 344 but understands they’re limited with the resources they have available.

“I just wish we had a little more money and it had gone a little farther,” he said. “But we’ll pick at it each year, and we’ll do another strip next year.”