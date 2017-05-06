GUYSBOROUGH: Mulgrave Road Theatre announces the return of The West Woods by local playwright Tara Reddick.

Set in 1968, The West Woods is a play inspired by a rural black community in Guysborough County during a time of social change and upheaval. It focuses on the Clarke family and gives a human face to the struggles of the time. It tells of family ties and acceptance while challenging the traditional expectations of rural black women.

Born and raised in Antigonish, Tara Reddick is a writer, actress and producer with deep family roots in Upper Big Tracadie. A recipient of the Lieutenant Governor’s Hope and Inspiration Award, Reddick writes stories about the African Canadian experience and creates dynamic roles for black women.

The West Woods features actors Micha Cromwell, Mariah Inger, Alexandra Laferrière and Nathan Simmons. The production is being directed by Emmy Alcorn, stage managed by June Zinck and apprentice Olivia McGinn, and designed by Garrett Barker, D’Arcy Morris-Poultney and Tanner Welsh.

First produced in Guysborough to great success in May 2016, The West Woods will return to where it started before embarking on a province-wide tour. In July, it will travel to Ottawa to be featured at Canada Scene at the National Arts Centre.

Mulgrave Road Theatre continues with its new initiative “Pay What You Decide.” This opens the doors and encourages the whole community to attend this show. The audience takes the risk of seeing a new play and determines the value of the experience.

The production runs from May 12-13 at Chedabucto Place Performance Centre, with all shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are first come first served.

Mulgrave Road Theatre is generously supported by Canada Council for the Arts, the Province of Nova Scotia, Business for the Arts, and Nova Scotia Communities, Culture and Heritage.