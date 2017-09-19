GUYSBOROUGH: After a busy summer, progress continues with the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex.

Following last week’s regular monthly meeting of council for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, Warden Vernon Pitts offered an update on the work being done on the site.

“My understanding is that Marko [Construction] is a bit ahead of schedule and we’re on budget,” said Pitts. “Turf Masters, I haven’t received a report from them as of yet. I don’t know if they’re going to finish this year or not. The facility won’t be turned over to us unless it’s fully commissioned. We’ll see how the weather holds out.”

Pitts explained the proposed four-lane track will have to be paved and cured before it received rubberized coating, which he said is contingent on weather conditions.

“The potential is it might be a bit later,” he said. “It’s just contingent on what Turf Masters runs into because it will be a turnover/commissioning of the whole facility, rather than just a certain aspect. I’m not saying it is going to be late.”

As for the main building, Pitts said half of the roof is shingled and he expected the rest to be finished as of press time.

On April 19, the provincial and federal governments announced funding to the tune of $1.5 million each for the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex under the Small Communities Fund. Later on the same day, council awarded the contract for parts of the complex, except for the turf field and track, to Marko Construction. Council awarded the contract for the turf soccer field and track to Turf Master.