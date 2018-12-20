MultiSport program in Port Hawkesbury

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Town of Port Hawkesbury will host a program entitled Port Hawkesbury MultiSport that offers six sports to local kids for the next six months.

Registration takes place from January 3 to 17 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre box office. Registration can also be taken by calling 902-625-2591. The program is open to youth from 4 to 6, and all abilities are welcome.

The sports offered include the following:

— Skating (January 27, February 3 and 10) from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Civic Centre;

— Soccer (February 24, March 3 and 10) from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the SAERC gym;

— Tennis (March 24 and 31, April 7) from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the SAERC gym;

— Baseball (April 14 and 28, May 5) from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the SAERC gym;

— Swimming (May 12, 16, June 2) from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Strait Area Pool;

— Basketball (June 9, 16, 23) from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Outdoor Basketball Courts.

All sessions will be facilitated by recreation program leaders and delivered by community sport organizations. Each lesson focuses on developing physical literacy through skill development and fun, setting the groundwork for a love of sport and an ‘I can play anything’ attitude.