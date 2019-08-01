PORT HOOD: Inverness Municipal Council is leaning toward helping out two local bussing services but, in both cases, it’s unlikely the municipal unit will pull the trigger to fully fund the requests it was given.

Council members heard the requests at July 18’s committee-of-the-whole meeting, and the recommendations from that meeting were to help the services – in part.

The first request related to Strait Area Transit (SAT).

Councillor John Dowling, who serves as SAT chair, updated the committee on all the news from the bussing service’s annual general meeting.

News from the AGM included the development of a new logo, a new Web site, a plan to get new uniforms for drivers, and a desire to have GPS units installed in the busses. With that, SAT is assisting Victoria County is setting up their own bussing service.

On the subject of the GPS units, Dowling floated the idea of having Inverness County pay for the GPS units now, and later have Richmond, Port Hawkesbury, and the province asked to reimburse the municipality, so that all four units would equally share the cost.

The full price of the GPS units is $7,387. Split four ways, the cost would be $1,846.75.

“I think it’s a great idea to do those things, but it would be good if it came out of Strait Area Transit funds – not just Inverness County,” said Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie.

“There’s nothing wrong with the idea, but it’s how we go about giving the money,” said District 4 councillor John MacLennan.

Council decided to make the recommendation to council to supply 25 per cent of the funds, which translates to $1,846.75. Supplying all the funding upfront, the committee agreed, was just not in the cards.

In other busing service news, L’Acabie of Cheticamp hit council up with a funding request of $8,000. The funds would help L’Acabie extend its hours and operate on the weekend, and the total cost is $16,000.

Committee-of-the-whole will recommend funding of $4,000 to the Cheticamp group.