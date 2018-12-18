GUYSBOROUGH: Officials with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough unanimously agreed to withdraw $30,000 from a trust fund for the residents of a local nursing home.

The Doyle Bequest Trust Fund is a bequest that was left to council a number of years ago solely for the Milford Haven Home for Special Care.

“Council has a mandate to manage and oversee that reserve,” Warden Vernon Pitts said. “It was put there exclusively for the use and enjoyment of the residents.”

Councillors endorsed the motion from Pitts as he delivered his home management board report during December’s regular municipal council meeting last Wednesday.

The approval to spend the funds will allow for all rooms to have upkeep work completed.

“We look at something we can do in all of the rooms,” Pitts said. “We’ll [equip] the rooms with new dressers, new drapes, and new moldings; just general upkeep.”

The Milford Haven Home for Special Care is a long-term nursing home located on Route 16 in Guysborough.