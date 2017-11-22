Municipality adopts recreation strategy

ANTIGONISH: The Municipality of the County of Antigonish passed a motion and signed a resolution adopting the “Shared Strategy for Advancing Recreation in Nova Scotia” as the municipality’s guiding framework for municipal recreation in Antigonish County.

The “Shared Strategy for Advancing Recreation in Nova Scotia” was adopted by the province of Nova Scotia in 2015. The strategy aligns with Canada’s national framework “A Framework for Recreation in Canada 2015 – Pathways to Wellbeing.” The national framework was endorsed by provincial and territorial ministers responsible for sport, physical activity and recreation and was supported by the Government of Canada in 2015.

The adoption of the shared strategy will help guide the recreation department in the development of a new recreation and Municipal Physical Activity Leader (MPAL) Plan.

The five goals outlined in the strategy will help achieve the vision for advancing recreation. They are foster active, healthy living through recreation; increase inclusion and access to recreation to populations that face constraints to participation; help people connect to nature through recreation; create supportive environments to ensure the provision of supportive physical and social environments that encourage participation in recreation and build strong, caring communities; and build recreation capacity to ensure the continued growth and sustainability of the recreation field.

For more information relating to the “Shared Strategy for Advancing Recreation in Nova Scotia” please visit: http://www.recreationns.ns.ca/advocacy/shared_strategy/ or contact our Recreation Department .