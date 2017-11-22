Municipality adopts recreation strategy

Grant McDaniel
Pictured are (seated, from the left): Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron and recreation director Marlene Melanson. (Standing, from the left): Rae Gunn, regional manager for the Nova Scotia Department of Communities Culture and Heritage (Communities, Sport and Recreation Division) and Glenn Horne, municipal clerk/treasurer.

ANTIGONISH: The Municipality of the County of Antigonish passed a motion and signed a resolution adopting the “Shared Strategy for Advancing Recreation in Nova Scotia” as the municipality’s guiding framework for municipal recreation in Antigonish County.

The “Shared Strategy for Advancing Recreation in Nova Scotia” was adopted by the province of Nova Scotia in 2015. The strategy aligns with Canada’s national framework “A Framework for Recreation in Canada 2015 – Pathways to Wellbeing.” The national framework was endorsed by provincial and territorial ministers responsible for sport, physical activity and recreation and was supported by the Government of Canada in 2015.

The adoption of the shared strategy will help guide the recreation department in the development of a new recreation and Municipal Physical Activity Leader (MPAL) Plan.

The five goals outlined in the strategy will help achieve the vision for advancing recreation. They are foster active, healthy living through recreation; increase inclusion and access to recreation to populations that face constraints to participation; help people connect to nature through recreation; create supportive environments to ensure the provision of supportive physical and social environments that encourage participation in recreation and build strong, caring communities; and build recreation capacity to ensure the continued growth and sustainability of the recreation field.

For more information relating to the “Shared Strategy for Advancing Recreation in Nova Scotia” please visit:  http://www.recreationns.ns.ca/advocacy/shared_strategy/ or contact our Recreation Department .

Grant McDaniel is a Port Hood native, who after graduating from StFX University, joined The Reporter in 2001.

