Municipality doesn’t want band-aid solution for Eastern Memorial Hospital

GUYSBOROUGH: The warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough says nobody wants a band-aid solution when it comes to the future of the Eastern Memorial Hospital.

The hospital in Canso began closing overnight and lost its six inpatient beds back in May – from what the Nova Scotia Health Authority said is due to a nursing shortage.

Shortly after, a group of community members formed to find a solution by working alongside provincial officials. On June 17, they hosted a community conversation with more than 100 people filling the Canso Lions Club.

At the meeting, Brett MacDougall, executive director of operations for the eastern zone of the NSHA spoke about how the situation went from concerning to a serious, urgent issue when the hospital was operating at less than 50 per cent of its normal nursing level.

Following June’s regular municipal meeting last Wednesday, Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts stressed the importance of promoting quality of life and the welcoming nature of the community, and noted they continue to work on a long-term fix.

“With this problem, the solution is going to be derived by the community, it’s in the community, it’s their problem, and the community is going to solve it in conjunction with the department of health,” he said. “If they could get three of four nurses, I could see it open tomorrow type thing, but it’s not just to get it open today, if we’re going to open it, let’s ensure it remains open for years to come.”

In order for the hospital to be sustainable moving forward, they’re going to have to roll up their sleeves and get right down to it, the warden added.

“This week I did sign two cheques, for two new nurses,” Pitts said. “One was for Canso and the other one for Guysborough, those were the signing bonuses, and I was only too glad to do it.”