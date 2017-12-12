CANSO: Guysborough District RCMP is investigating a recent break and enter that occurred at the grounds of the annual Stan Rogers Folk Festival.

Sometime during the overnight hours on December 10, multiple buildings at the festival grounds were broken into and several doors were damaged in the process. This kind of damage significantly impacts the operations of the non-profit organization. Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have information about these incidents.

Investigators are asking anyone with information concerning this or any other offences to contact them at 902-366-2440. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIP202 plus a message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637), or submit tips by secure Web tips at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.