Strait from the Heart

By Mary Hankey - June 14, 2019

All five schools gathered for the grand finale at the Music Strait from the Heart concert at the SAERC auditorium in Port Hawkesbury. All choirs had practiced individually in their schools, but that afternoon's practice was the first time they performed as a group. The appreciative audience enjoyed their performances of "Wild Mountain Thyme" and 'Yonder Come Day." Photos by Mary Hankey

The string band, featuring Grade 4 to Grade 6 students from Bayview Education Centre, performed the Beatles' tune "Here Comes the Sun" at the Music Strait from the Heart concert. They were one of five schools that participated in the concert at the SAERC auditorium in Port Hawkesbury.

Directed by Chelsey Dakai, 52 students from the East Richmond Education Centre Choir performed "A Million Dreams." The 17thedition of Music Strait from the Heart concert had choral and instrumental ensembles from five Inverness and Richmond County schools.

During their performance, the string band from the Whycocomagh Education Centre/Academy had the audience clapping along to their version of "Tell My Ma." Schools from Richmond and Inverness Counties schools participated in the Music Strait from the Heart concert at the SAERC auditorium in Port Hawkesbury.

Peter MacInnis directed the Bayview Education Centre String Band and the Whycocomagh Education Centre/Academy String Band. He also provided musical accompaniment at the recent Music Strait from the Heart concert at the SAERC auditorium in Port Hawkesbury.

The 17th edition of Music Strait from the Heart concert had choral and instrumental ensembles from five Inverness and Richmond County schools at the SAERC auditorium in Port Hawkesbury.

Sixty Grade 3 to Grade 8 students from the Tamarac Education Centre Choir performed a moving rendition of the songs "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "Rainbow Connection."

Soloist Miley Hadley gave a moving performance during Tamarac Education Centre's rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "Rainbow Connection." Schools from Inverness and Richmond Country performed in the recent Music Strait from the Heart concert at the SAERC auditorium in Port Hawkesbury.