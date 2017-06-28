Names of River Bourgeois

Ephrem Boudreau was born in River Bourgeois in 1905.

After his classical studies, he spent three years at agricultural school. Here he earned bachelors’ degrees in arts and agricultural science. He wrote Riviere Bourgeois from which this history is taken and translated.

The following is a list of first names and family names that changed from their usual usage during the period 1915-1950, for example:

Adesse (Edesse, Mme Camel Boucher); Abram (Le Petit Abram prononcé Abragne); Agneusse (Agnes in French); Annetée (Félicité Samson); Le Petit Aimé (Aimé Landry); Ben (LeBlanc); Béni (Joseph-Albany Samson); Bileau (Johnnie à Bileau Bourque); Borne (Francisation of Burns: Padé Borne); Brouscâille (surname given to Annie Ranson); Camel (Camille Boucher); Chanteau (Michel MacDonald, pronounced Mik-Danel); Citée (Félicité); Daille (Isaïe); Dié (Désiré); Diaume (Guillaume Bourque); Doll, pronounced like the English doll (Daniel à Doll); Edmeune (Edmund, Edmeune à Diaume); Edouaire (Edouard); Élaire (Hilaire à Pierre Richard); Ernie (Ernest, pronounced Air-nie); Ficane (Paul Samson); Fidric (Frédéric); Firmin de Trou (Firmin Boucher; he lived on land formed like a bowl or hole); Frainco (probably François); Frème (Ephrem, à Pâtrick Fougère); Georgie (pronounced Djor-dji, Georges Landry); Gracieuse (Bouchard); Guedou (Damien Bourque); Haïgne (Jean, John à Haïgne); Hanaré (Honoré Fougère); Ilie (Élie, “My Uncle Ilie”); Jiffrie (Geoffroi?); Jimsie (James or Jim Samson); John à Charlie à John à Haïgne (Jean à Charles à Jean à Jean Bourque); Johnnie (Jean); Johnnie à Venagne (Jean à Venant Samson); Josie pronounced Djo-zi (Joseph Deslauriers); Judique, pronounced Hudique (Judith, Amable à Hudique); July, pronounced as in English July (Julie Cordeau); La Bardouille (Désiré Samson); La Chenâille (Mme Marine Samson); La Guite (Marguerite, Mme Ernie à Élaire Bourque); Laïde (Adélaïde); La Grosse Suzanne (Samson); La Poulette (Alvina, wife of Joe à Tiodore); Laquette (Kate, or Catherine Mme Tranquille Boucher; Tranquille à Laquette); Lésime (Onésime Bourque); Liandre (Léandre Boudreau); Lion, pronounced Liogne (Léon, Damien à Lion Samson); Louisoune (Louis or Louison Bourque); Mabi (Amable); Macacouenne (Sophie or Sophique, Mme Abram Bonin daughter of La Bardouille); Madame came from the Madden family which the Acadians changed to Madame (Tom Madame); Magui (Maggie, Mme Michel Boudreau); Marguitane (Francisized Margaret-Anne); Marïeure (Maria); Marina (La Petite Marina); Marin Matelot (Fougère); Marouche (Mme Félix Boudreau); Mêrie (Marie, Mêrie Cordeau, Mêrie à Damien); Mêrine (possibly Marine); Millina (Mélina Johnnie à Millina Samson); Milouche (the real first name is unknown); Miquel, or Mikel (Michel, Le Petit Miquel Boudreau); Morphie (Murphy, Jack Murphy); Nanoune (Anne, La Vieille Nanoune: Mme Amable Pâté); Nanoune (Anna, La Petite Nanoune Samson); Naré (Honoré, Le Petit Naré Bourque; Naré à Damien Boucher); Padé (Eusèbe Pâté); Patoune (Pacien Landry); Pâtrick (Patrice, the name Patrick was probably given at baptism); Perien (Cyprien, Mabi à Perien); Pieteur (Peter, Pieteur à Lamand); Pitro (Pitre or Pierre); Saïmeune (Simon, Saïmeune à Barbe); Salesse (Celeste); Scott, or Le Vieux (old Scott, Jean Bonin; also called “Scabby Jack”); Simoune (Simon, Le Petit Simoune); Souse (Suse, Sisie, Susan, Charlie à Souse); Thoumas or Toumas (Thomas, Charlie à Toumas Samson); Tillie (perhaps Domitille, Mme Amable à Felix Bourque); Tiodore (Théodore, Joe à Theodore); Tommeuse (Thomas, Thommeuse à Marianne); Ugène (Eugène, Eugène Digout); Umile (Emile Touesnard); Usèbe or Usèble (Eusèbe, Eusèbe Boudrot); Vainconte (Le Vesconte, merchant); Venagne, local pronunciation Venant (Johnnie à Venagne Samson); William (in French pronounced Ouill-lieume); Yurbain (Urbain, Le Petit Yurbain Samson); Zabeth (Elizabeth, Honoré à Zabeth); Zaïe (or Daille, Isaïe Pâté); Zébine (Sabine, Tante Zébine); Zina (Alexina, La Petite Zina); the sons of Charlie Samson: Aleck à Charles, Bill à Charles, Normeune (Normand) à Charles, Doll (Charlie à Doll), and Johnnie à Millina.