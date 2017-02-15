Nancy Eugenie (Genie) Sampson

November 6 1958- February 8, 2017

It is with very heavy hearts, that we, Genie’s family, announce her sudden passing.

Genie was a rare soul, who worried about everyone except herself, and was the complete opposite of selfish. Genie had an easy way about her, and even if you just met her, you felt like you knew her for years. She just had an easy way about her. She had a big smile, and an even bigger heart. Genie was generous to a fault, and always tried to stay positive

no matter how many curve balls life threw at her. To have known Genie, was to have been fortunate indeed. Genie loved her family fiercely, and was everyone’s best friend.

She will be sadly missed by her family and friends

Genie was the daughter of Allan Savoury Drake, and the late Mary Bernice Drake of L’Ardoise. She leaves behind her son, Corey Sampson Brother Allan (Doreen) Drake, L’Ardoise; sisters Darlene (Greg) Hatchette, St.Peters; Claudia (Raymond) Barrett, Point Michaud; Tammy (Shawn) Keddy, Halifax; Geraldine (Wendell) McDougall, Pictou; Sheila (Brent) MacDonald, L’Ardoise, many nieces, nephews, and friends. She also leaves behind her fur baby and special companion, Benny Ben.

At Genie’s request, there will be no visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury