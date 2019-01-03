L’ARDOISE: Sherry Sampson, managing director of the Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre in L’Ardoise explained that Dr. Kristen Iverson, who has been practicing out of the Richmond County medical clinic for the past two years, would be returning to British Columbia on September 20.

As a result of Dr. Iverson’s departure, her patients were transferred to Dr. Kaylee Murphy, a native of Newtown, who started at the health centre on August 20.

INVERNESS: On July 23, several hundred people visited the boardwalk in Inverness to celebrate the completion of the Inverness Boardwalk Project. A number of upgrades to the boardwalk were made, including upgrades to the washroom and shower facilities, modification to make parking easier, and safety measures.

Most notably, ramps now allow people on the boardwalk to access the beach. Due to the inclusion of Mobi-Mats, people in wheelchairs can now roll directly onto the sand. With that, walkers and beach chairs allow people with disabilities access to the water.

PORT HOOD: Inverness District RCMP responded to a suspected drowning that claimed the life of an 82-year-old woman from Port Hastings.

At approximately 3:27 p.m. on July 28, the RCMP was called to Port Hood after kayakers came across a woman in the water who was found unresponsive. Attempts were made to resuscitate her but were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ANTIGONISH: At 8:30 a.m. on July 26, the Antigonish District RCMP responded to a 911 call of a woman who had been injured, stating that a man tried to stab her and a three-year-old child.

The woman’s neighbour, Karen Boyle assisted the woman, dialed 911, and without hesitation ran over to her neighbour’s house.

When inside, Boyle followed her neighbour into the bedroom, where the daughter was, laying in her crib, completely still – not moving – and she got both the mother and daughter out of the house safely.

RCMP announced a 41-year-old Antigonish man, who was later identified as Shajev Thomas, was arrested and been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Thomas appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court where a 30-day psychiatric assessment was issued by the judge.

GUYSBOROUGH: The Eastern counties regional library’s Cyril Ward Memorial Library received $88,000 in funding from the Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage’s Culture Innovation Fund for the creation of Nova Scotia’s very first truly ‘Open Library.’

“We now have a real opportunity to figure out a future for rural public libraries,” said Laura Emery, CEO and Chief Librarian, who was bouncing with excitement and grinning ear-to-ear by the announcement.

Members of the ECRL will be able to access the secure entrance which can be unlocked by scanning a library card and entering a PIN. A security system will be installed, including CCTV cameras that will record activity in the library during extended hours, and a control system that regulates the lights, announcements, and the surveillance system.

ANTIGONISH: For four days lasts summer, Antigonish hosted the Special Olympic Canada 2018 Summer Games at StFX University from July 31 – August 4.

As the five-day celebration of athletics, friendship and triumphs wrapped up, it was evident that Antigonish left an impression on the athletes, coaches, families and visitors that journeyed from coast-to-coast to our little Nova Scotian community, and got a glimpse of our east coast hospitality.

Special Olympics Canada Chief Executive Officer, Sharon Bollenbach said with the event happening at the tight-knit university, it truly made for a campus takeover.

Carl Chisholm, committee co-chair, reflected on what everybody from the community had learned from the athletes: courage, strength, confidence, determination, encouragement, fair play and kindness.

The Games, which were hosted in Nova Scotia for only the second time, included 1,025 athletes from all 12 provincial and territorial chapters, over 420 coaches and staff, and featured over 600 hard-working volunteers that provided their time by helping with everything from officiating to parking.

AULD’S COVE: Nova Scotia Power completed the installation of six new transmission towers that will carry clean hydroelectricity from Muskrat Falls to mainland Nova Scotia.

The $20 million project saw Nova Scotia Power build towers spanning the Strait of Canso to connect to the Maritime Link system that will allow the flow of electricity via Newfoundland.

The towers support six high voltage power lines that will provide an important backup connection between mainland and Cape Breton in the event of an outage.

PORT HOOD: Human remains found approximately 10 nautical miles from Port Hood were identified by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service as 54-year-old Patrick John MacDonald.

MacDonald was last seen on January 21 at 2:30 p.m. and his truck was located near the Ballantyne’s Cove wharf in Antigonish County. He was reported missing on January 22.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on July 18, the RCMP responded to a call indicating a body had been found in the water. The remains were recovered just after midnight and were transported to Dartmouth for an autopsy.

MULGRAVE: A Mulgrave nurse was reprimanded for criticizing a patient’s family at an emergency room.

A disciplinary decision that was released on the Web site of the College of Registered Nurses of Nova Scotia (CRNNS) said nurse Donna Lynne Palmer Meagher spoke unprofessionally to a patient’s family after the patient arrived by ambulance at the emergency department.

The complaints committee of CRNNS determined Palmer Meagher breached professional misconduct by breaking the standards of practice for registered nurses and the code of ethics.

PORT HAWKESBURY: A family feud over the $1.2 million lottery jackpot from the Margaree Chase the Ace landed the aunt and nephew in Supreme Court.

Barbara Reddick sued her nephew Tyrone MacInnis after the $1.2 million grand prize was divided between the two, leaving each of them with $611,319.50.

The statement of claim filed in Port Hawkesbury Supreme Court on July 26 states there was never a contract of any nature between Reddick and MacInnis.

Reddick’s lawyer, Adam Rodgers, said Reddick purchased $100 worth of tickets and there was no agreement of any kind to share the proceeds, even though both their names were on the winning ticket.

WEST BAY ROAD: Local residents paid tribute to a long-time teacher, musician, historian, and photographer who used his many talents to shine the spotlight on the music, culture and geography of Cape Breton over his eight-plus decades of life.

John Wallace (Wally) Ellison of West Bay Road passed away at the Strait-Richmond Hospital in Evanston on July 25, nearly three months before his 82nd birthday.

Described by fellow musician Patrick Lamey as “a modern-day renaissance man” and “a man of action who got things done,” Ellison’s legacy includes a passion for photography that culminated in the publication of several books showcasing the natural beauty of local communities.

HALIFAX: The appointment of Jonathan Gavel as the new Crown attorney in Antigonish was announced August 3, by the Public Prosecution Service.

Gavel is from Antigonish and graduated from StFX University in 2008 with a bachelor of arts in psychology and from Dalhousie University in Halifax in 2011 with a bachelor of arts in philosophy. In 2015 he graduated from the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie.

Gavel articled with James C. MacIntosh Barrister Inc. in Antigonish and was appointed an associate with the firm in 2017. His practise was comprised of family law, real estate, wills and probate as well as criminal law. Gavel has also done per diem Crown attorney work over the last several months.

ANTIGONISH: Since it was announced last August that Snow Queen Leisure World, the landmark business wouldn’t re-open, the place of enjoyment for nearly half-a-century vanished in plain sight from Antigonish.

It wasn’t until sometime this spring that Garrett Juurlink was driving by the recently abandoned roadside pit-stop that he began thinking this could be something he could take on himself.

Juurlink said it’s a place where every kid in the last 40-years from around the area has been to at some point or another. He re-opened the doors on July 20.

LENNOX PASSAGE: News that repairs for the Lennox Passage Bridge had gone to tender left Cape Breton-Richmond’s MLA breathing a sigh of relief.

Alana Paon said the state of the bridge caused a negative impact on local business owners and marinas. It has far-reaching negative economic implications for tourism, not only in Cape Breton-Richmond, but has also created a domino effect that negatively impacts all over the island.

The provincial government allocated $2 million for the project in the 2018-19 budget, with an additional $900,000 earmarked for 2019-2020.

OTTAWA: A controversial decision to award 25 per cent of the lucrative arctic surf clam quota to a company led by a New Brunswick First Nation and their industry partner has been reversed by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO).

In February, it was announced by then fisheries minister Dominic LeBlanc the department would be issuing a fourth Arctic surf clam licence to the Five Nations Clam Company, led by Elsipogtog First Nation and Premium Seafoods based out of Arichat.

On August 10, the DFO announced in a news release it will no longer issue a licence to Five Nations and gave no reasons for the decision.

The decision to cancel the licence comes just weeks after the latest cabinet shuffle that saw Jonathan Wilkinson appointed to the new federal fisheries minister.

ANTIGONISH: Unifor members at three local East Coast Credit Union (ECCU) branches escaped a strike deadline after voting 97 per cent to ratify a new collective agreement on August 13.

Unifor Local 2107 which represents 44 full and part time employees, mostly women, in Antigonish, New Glasgow and St. Andrews, were inside a 48-hour window of a looming strike deadline.

Prior to the ratification, the union had a 98 per cent strike vote, with the issue at hand relating to the current defined benefit pension plan and the mandate of the employer to close it.

GUYSBOROUGH COUNTY: The Department of Environment issued six approvals for pesticide spraying, which in total span approximately 1,351 hectares. The approvals for the privately-owned woodlots will be sprayed with the herbicide Vision Max, which has the active and controversial ingredient glyphosate.

Of the six approvals, three companies have been given the green light to spray forested lands in Antigonish, Guysborough and Richmond counties. They include MacMullin Forestry Consulting, JD Irving Ltd. and Century Forestry Consultants.

STRAIT AREA: Officials were pointing fingers following a two-hour traffic jam at the Canso Causeway.

On August 23, traffic entering and leaving Cape Breton was initially delayed, then eventually backed up as far as the Town of Port Hawkesbury as a result of work being done by a Nova Scotia Power (NSP) contractor, as well as the Canso Canal opening for two vessels.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Over 1,000 people attended a visitation to remember a family dentist who served the Port Hawkesbury area for over four decades.

Dr. Joseph Royden Trainor passed away at the age of 88. He started his practice in 1956 after graduating from the dentistry program at Dalhousie University.

Trainor served on Port Hawkesbury Town Council, the local school board and was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He also served on the Tamarac Education Centre School Advisory Council until he was in his eighties.

GOLDBORO: The president of Anaconda Mining is proposing a $93-million high-grade, advanced exploration and development project for Goldboro. The Goldboro Gold Project received its permit for a 10,000-tonne bulk sample of stone, which was shipped to Anaconda’s processing facility in Newfoundland.

The gold that Anaconda is chasing is associated with the quartz veins that are found within the deposit itself, which is known as disseminated gold. It’s not the same gold that was chased by the first prospectors like John McNaughton in Goldboro during the late 1800s. McNaughton would have been looking for the visible chunks of gold found in the quartz.

Their proposal establishes during the first three years they will operate as an open pit. Daily operations would see 575-tonnes of rock being blasted, dug up, ground, and then run through a gravity circuit and flotation circuit to remove all waste to create and refine a gold-bearing concentrate.