New Port Hawkesbury theatre program to hold first public meeting and auditions for fall production

PORT HAWKESBURY: Following on the heels of two successful open houses earlier this spring, Cape Breton’s newest community theatre program is getting ready for its first official production.

The Strait Area Theatre Society will hold its inaugural public meeting on Wednesday, June 12 at 7 p.m. in the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre’s arts and crafts room. The meeting is open to anyone of any age that has any level of interest or experience in theatre and/or the performing arts.

As well, the same venue will host open auditions on June 15 and 16 for the Strait Area Theatre Society’s first-ever production, the musical comedy One Hundred Thousand Welcomes. Written by Strait Area theatre veteran Adam Cooke as a tongue-in-cheek tribute to Cape Breton’s tourism and culture industry, One Hundred Thousand Welcomes will have three days of performances this coming October.

Auditions for One Hundred Thousand Welcomes will run from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 and from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 16 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre’s arts and crafts room.

Those wishing to act in the show are welcome – but not required – to bring a short monologue or similar theatrical piece to perform during their audition, and they may be asked to read a short portion of the script for the new play.

Those auditioning as musicians for the show’s house band should come prepared to sing and/or play a song from their personal repertoire. While the songs for One Hundred Thousand Welcomes are mainly rooted in the Celtic, Maritime and folk genres, those with any other musical background – or no previous performing experience – are also more than welcome to audition.

One Hundred Thousand Welcomes is only the first step in the reintroduction of community theatre to Port Hawkesbury, and the Strait Area Theatre Society welcomes all suggestions for performances, training programs and other opportunities for aspiring and established theatre participants.

For more information, please visit the Strait Area Theatre Society pages on Facebook or Instagram, e-mail: straitarea.theatresociety@gmail.com, or contact Adam Cooke at: (902) 625-8863.