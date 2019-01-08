New programs at NSCC Strait Area Campus

PORT HAWKESBURY: The NSCC Strait Area Campus, which includes the Nautical Institute and the Wagmatcook Learning Center, has received approval to offer five new full-time programs in 2019.

One of the programs is the Information Technology Diploma. Information Technology professionals are in demand in every region of the province and across the country. The two- year IT diploma program provides graduates with the practical skill set to meet the strong demand. Because IT needs are broad in nature, the program offers a diverse range of skills, including network systems security, web development, programming and more.

This exciting diploma program allows students to focus on different areas of IT, preparing graduates for careers as technical service representatives, technical support advisors, web support and more.

Additionally, students have the option for a unique co-op credit course, providing an opportunity for paid employment in a related-field between the first and second year.

The second program is the Human Resource Management Advanced Diploma. Human Resource professionals help companies succeed by helping their people succeed. This one-year advanced diploma program prepares you with the skills required to deal with issues as diverse as new employee orientation, hiring, wage structures, performance management and collective agreement negotiations. Students will learn about employment legislation, economics, finance policies and practices.

The program will be offered by distance from other NSCC campuses and have faculty support and Student Services’ support at the Strait Area Campus.

The third new program is the Electro-Technical Officer Advanced Diploma. Those with a background in marine engineering, electrical and/or electronics, love the sea and want to explore the world, the Electro-Technical Officer program is their program. This unique program approved by Transport Canada is the first of its kind in Canada and is only offered at the NSCC Nautical Institute. The one-year Advanced Diploma program builds on existing electrical and electronics skills and experience for working on board commercial ships.

Electro-Technical Officers are in high demand around the world and they command high salaries. They oversee a ship’s electrical and electronic systems, making them one of the most important members of a ship’s crew.

Through the program, students learn how to repair and maintain electrical and electronic equipment on a highly specialized ship and respond to an emergency at sea. Students also complete a 90-day sea internship from April to August.

Graduates of the program are prepared to work nationally and internationally with a range of companies in the lucrative marine industry. Electro-technical officers work on onboard cargo tankers, passenger ferries, offshore supply vessels, cruise ships and more.

The next new program is the Marine Mechanical Technician Certificate. This one-year hands-on certificate program, only offered at the NSCC Nautical Institute, introduces students to some of the biggest and most powerful engines on earth – marine engines.

Graduates are in high demand and work nationally and internationally on marine vessels in a variety of positions, like Engine room rater, oiler, motorperson, mechanical assistant, and more. They enter the workforce equipped with the fundamentals of Marine Engineering Systems operations like safe watchkeeping, marine diesel engines and boiler and steam systems.

As part of the program, students complete a 90-day sea internship. Graduates can directly enter the lucrative Marine industry, or they can continue on to complete a Marine Engineering diploma.

The final new program is the Early Childhood Education (ECE) Diploma. Early Childhood Educators provide educational programs that help to nurture the physical, psychological and social well-being of children and their families. The Nova Scotia Government recently invested to increase the number of Early Childhood Educators in the province as there is strong demand. The NSCC offering begins in April 2019 in Wagmatcook and is open to all students. This new offering will have an indigenous focus to support the Mi’kmaq communities.

The two-year diploma program blends classroom study with applied learning with infants, toddlers, preschoolers and school-aged children. Students learn major theories of child care and development; the knowledge and skills to work with children in a variety of settings; effective communication strategies; and how to assess children’s abilities and skills to develop programs that emphasize the development of the whole child as a unique individual

Graduates are qualified to work with infants, toddlers, preschoolers and school-aged children in licensed childcare settings, school-age programs, head start, family resource and child development centres within early intervention and public health services.

Anyone interested in these or any other NSCC programs can visit nscc.ca or call the Strait Area Campus at 625-4017.