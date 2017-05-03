ANTIGONISH: A stay of proceedings in a sexual assault case will not be appealed by the crown.

In a written decision dated March 31, Justice Patrick J. Murray announced his decision to enter a stay of proceedings on the matter involving former StFX professor Behrang Foroughi-Mobarakeh.

“Here the remaining delay at 35 months is approaching the better part of three years for the accused, the complainant, and all participants,” stated Murray in his decision. “Weighing all of the factors and considering the totality of the circumstances, I am not satisfied that Crown has established that the transitional exceptional circumstance applies in this case. In the result I find that the Crown has not discharged its burden of satisfying the court that the time the case took is justified based on the parties’ reasonable reliance on the law as it previously existed.”

Police charged Foroughi-Mobarakeh with sexual assault on March 31, 2014. The accused elected to be tried by judge and jury, with the trial originally set to begin on May 1 and conclude by May 24.

“I therefore find the delay to be unreasonable with the result that the accused’s right [to be tried within a reasonable period of time] has been breached,” stated Murray. “In the final result, the charge against Mr. Faroughi is hereby stayed. A stay of proceedings will be entered on the record, in accordance with my decision.”

With the judge ordering the stay, the case is over and cannot be re-instated by the crown or the judge who issued the stay. The only way to continue the case would be if the crown appealed the judge’s decision.

When contacted for comment, Chris Hansen, director of communications with the Nova Scotia public prosecution service, said the crown decided not to appeal the judge’s decision.

“You have to have a solid grounds for appeal and there just aren’t any,” Hansen said.

Justice Murray referenced the Supreme Court of Canada ruling on the case of R. v. Jordan in the recent decision. The R. v. Jordan case saw the Supreme Court of Canada set a time limit of 18 months between charges and trial in a provincial court case without preliminary inquiry and limit of 30 months for a Supreme Court.

“The alleged incident occurred in 2014, long before the Jordan decision in 2016,” said Hansen. “Unfortunately, the case took much longer than any on the justice partners involved in the case ever anticipated.”

Hansen said public prosecution is working to address the Jordan decision and to protect prosecutions now in the system. The criminal justice transformation group, comprised of representatives of all areas of the criminal justice system, now has the sole purpose of addressing delays in a collaborative and cooperative way, said Hansen.

“Every criminal case now has what we call a Jordan ticker,” she said. “So the number of months since the information was laid is now clearly marked on all the documentation when it appears electronically. It alerts all justice system participants of the case.”

She also said an electronic delay alert system is in place so chief crown attorneys can take appropriate actions to expedite cases.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, media relations officer with the RCMP, stated that the police respect the Supreme Court of Canada R. v. Jordan 2016 decision and was working within the new framework set by the SCC with Crown attorneys and partners.

“The alleged incident occurred in 2014, prior to the Jordan decision in 2016,” stated Clarke. “Investigations of this nature are extremely complex and the investigative steps took longer than any of the justice partners anticipated.”

Clarke said the RCMP created an internal working group responsible for establishing divisional policy following the Jordan decision. She said the policy is “completed and is meant to improve accountability and adherence around supervision, investigative processes and communication in investigations with the ultimate goal of reducing unnecessary delays in investigations.”

When contacted for comment, StFX University media relations manager Cindy MacKenzie stated, “We don’t have anything to say on this story about the judicial ruling.”

Lucille Harper, executive director with the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association, said the decision raises such questions such as whether the Jordan decision should apply to cases in process before the Jordan decision came out.

“I think that the whole criminal justice system that has taken such a long period of time, 38 months, needs to be looked at so that the system can be more responsive and more immediate in response to having the case proceed through the whole criminal justice process,” said Harper.