No arrests, no ID one year after Cassidy Bernard’s murder

WE’KOQMA’Q: Cassidy Jean Bernard was killed inside her We’koqma’q First Nation home almost a year ago, but the person responsible is still at large and to this day, no official press release has been issued.

Cassidy left behind her twin six-month-old baby girls – Mya and Paisley – her family, and a community which has been fighting for justice ever since.

Despite calling it “a suspicious death,” and not being able to provide information on the identity of the victim or provide an update until the RCMP received the autopsy report, which they confirmed receiving in April 2019, the RCMP continue to stay mum and not release any additional information on the case that they’re calling a complicated, technical investigation.

“I can’t provide a lot of detail,” Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, an RCMP media relations officer, told The Reporter on October 10. “Other than to say the investigation is ongoing and we look forward to being able to provide an update on this incident.”

Growing up in a community that had its share of problems, the smart and sassy 22-year-old firecracker found potential in staying true to her Indigenous culture, as Cassidy excelled at speaking and writing in Mi’kmaq.

Annie Bernard-Daisley, a three-term band councillor with We’koqma’q First Nation, called on society to start being more courageous and start speaking out on this issue. She launched the #floodfacebookforcassidy initiative, which invited women to post pictures of themselves in red dresses on Facebook to maintain awareness of her cousin’s death and its aftermath.

The initiative saw red dresses – a nationally-recognized symbol for the death and disappearance of Indigenous women – hanging in windows and showing up at prominent public landmarks across Cape Breton including the Canso Causeway.

Four weeks after the loss of Cassidy, family, friends and members from all five First Nation communities across Cape Breton marched together in solidarity across the Canso Causeway, with more than 400 demonstrators marching to the beat of a single drum as they waved flags and memorial posters.

Following her death, band officials offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in Cassidy’s death. We’koqma’q First Nation Chief Rod Googoo said they want to keep the light shining bright on missing and murdered Indigenous women because it’s happening on a daily basis.

In May, Cassidy’s ex-boyfriend Austin Isadore was questioned by RCMP but was later released without charges. Isadore who lives in neighbouring Wagmatcook, is facing two charges from a November 2, 2018 incident – after Cassidy’s death – of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and uttering threats to damage property.

On September 23, band officials in We’koqma’q issued a notice banning Isadore from the community and they say RCMP have been notified.

As the days turn into months, Cassidy’s family continues to endure physical and emotional trauma. In January, the family experienced an emotional milestone – January 28 would have been Cassidy’s 23-birthday.

An idea was reached by Bernard-Daisley and Cassidy’s mother Mona. Since there is not a national or provincial day of remembrance for missing and murdered Indigenous people, they decided they would take things into their own hands. Bernard-Daisley said it crossed her mind to try to issue a petition for the federal and provincial governments to have a day set aside to remember, not only Cassidy, but all the missing and murdered Indigenous women, men, and children.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster confirmed he and the premier’s office were looking to bring the petition up for discussion when the legislature opened. In April, MacMaster invited Cassidy’s family to Halifax as he introduced a resolution in the House of Assembly to remember her. MacMaster indicated he introduced the resolution to ensure Cassidy is not forgotten, as well as, take the opportunity to acknowledge all missing and murdered indigenous women.

Cassidy’s family was invited to come to Halifax to meet with politicians to show them what the issues of missing and murdered Indigenous women looks like first-hand, who it leaves behind and who is ultimately left to suffer. Bernard-Daisley provided specific recommendations to the legislature that could change the way the province looks at addressing the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Released in June, the final report of the three-year-old National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls reported 231 “calls for justice,” and how colonialist structures have led to persistent and deliberate violation of human and Indigenous rights.

As the months now span into a year, Cassidy’s family is still demanding answers into her death, they still don’t know how she died, and they can’t move on until they know this and the person responsible is brought to justice.

On the year anniversary of Cassidy’s death, October 24, her family is hosting a memorial event along the Skye River Trail. Lining up on both sides of the highway with red dresses, posters and banners; they will stand there for an hour and 12 minutes; one second for the estimated 4,000 missing and murdered Indigenous women and 365 seconds extra for everyday they have waited on justice for Cassidy.