‘No stone was left unturned’ to address pension shortfall

In the fall of 2011, NewPage filed for creditor protection. One of the major issues facing our community was the state of the mill’s pension plans and their unfunded liability.

I met and heard from retirees, widows and current employees about the devastating impact of the pension loss they were facing. At the same time, this loss of pension income would affect the entire Strait area economy.

Many ideas were presented to me and I pursued each one with the NDP government of the day, all to no avail. Many expressed frustration as to how the NDP government treated the former Bowater pension plan compared to their treatment of the NewPage plan. There were also many concerns over the decision by the previous Progressive Conservative government to extend pension solvency obligations from five years to 10 years.

When we were elected in October, 2013, I made a commitment to pursue this matter further and seek answers and options regarding the NewPage pension plan. I had the opportunity to meet and hear from several residents with specific questions they wanted answered regarding how the pension plan was administered. I also committed to doing a jurisdictional scan to see how similar pension plans were treated elsewhere in Canada and abroad.

We set out to determine the most appropriate way to get these answers. In working with the Superintendent of Pensions, we put together specific questions that were raised with me and her office.

This resulted in a report that provided specific questions and corresponding answers. This report was provided to a number of retirees, widows and current employees that remained in contact with my office. It is now evident to me that there are people who were not aware of this report. I apologize to anyone that did not receive a copy. For anyone who wishes to receive this report, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (902) 345-0778 to have a copy mailed to you.

The significant loss of pension income has had a devastating impact on many families in our riding. No one who works for so many years to build up a retirement income should be faced with this. I want to assure everyone that no stone was left unturned to try and find options to address the pension shortfall.

Michel P. Samson

Liberal candidate

Cape Breton-Richmond