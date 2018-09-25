No word on study into dangerous intersection

ANTIGONISH: Council wants something done about a local intersection.

Following a regular monthly meeting of council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish on September 18, Warden Owen McCarron said council is still awaiting word from the province on a traffic study for the Beech Hill and Trunk 4 intersection.

“It’s a safety concern and continues to be,” he said. “We’re frustrated because that traffic count was done a long time ago. We were assured the details would be released shortly. We’re six to eight months into this now and we don’t seem to be getting any results from Halifax on this.”

The warden said the province has the information but it seems like it is sitting somewhere. He said they are now trying to get in touch with Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Minister Lloyd Hines.

“Whatever the mechanism is, we’d be happy just to make that a safer interchange,” he said.

McCarron said they held a meeting locally about a month ago and council has asked for more information but they aren’t getting anything back.