Santa Claus arrived in style, courtesy the Isle Madame Volunteer Fire Department, on Sunday during Noel Isle Madame at LeNoir Landing in Arichat.
Photo by Jake Boudrot
The Amazing Mr. J’s magic show had a captive audience last Sunday in the boat barn.
Photo by Jake Boudrot
The fire pit was a draw on the damp afternoon in Arichat.
Photo by Jake Boudrot
The shanties at LeNoir Landing offered food and hot beverages from Isle Madame businesses and community groups.
Photo by Jake Boudrot
Blacksmith Richard Boudreau helped people of all ages create their own ornaments.
Photo by Jake Boudrot
Santa Claus received a warm welcome on December 3 in Arichat.
Photo by Jake Boudrot
Santa Claus and his helpers get ready for the onslaught of young visitors.
Photo by Jake Boudrot
The Isle Madame Volunteer Fire Department offered tours of their truck.
Photo by Jake Boudrot
Trina Samson’s Dancers performed a couple of numbers for those awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus.
Jake Boudrot
A St. FX graduate and native of Arichat, Jake Boudrot has been the editor of The Reporter since 2001. He currently lives on Isle Madame.

