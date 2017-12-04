Home Community Noel Isle Madame Community Noel Isle Madame By Jake Boudrot - December 4, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Santa Claus arrived in style, courtesy the Isle Madame Volunteer Fire Department, on Sunday during Noel Isle Madame at LeNoir Landing in Arichat. Photo by Jake BoudrotThe Amazing Mr. J’s magic show had a captive audience last Sunday in the boat barn. Photo by Jake BoudrotThe fire pit was a draw on the damp afternoon in Arichat. Photo by Jake BoudrotThe shanties at LeNoir Landing offered food and hot beverages from Isle Madame businesses and community groups. Photo by Jake BoudrotBlacksmith Richard Boudreau helped people of all ages create their own ornaments. Photo by Jake BoudrotSanta Claus received a warm welcome on December 3 in Arichat. Photo by Jake BoudrotSanta Claus and his helpers get ready for the onslaught of young visitors. Photo by Jake BoudrotThe Isle Madame Volunteer Fire Department offered tours of their truck. Photo by Jake BoudrotTrina Samson’s Dancers performed a couple of numbers for those awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community INVERNESS COUNTY CARES: Emmanuel’s story Community Festival of Trees Community ‘Old Fashioned Christmas’ Community Store celebrates first year in business Community Quilt shop opens in Havre Boucher Community Christmas Holiday Bonanza helps daycare groups - Advertisement - Port Hawkesbury, CA overcast clouds enter location 2 ° C 2 ° 2 ° 93% 1.5kmh 90% Mon 4 ° Tue 3 ° Wed 13 ° Thu 1 ° Fri 0 °