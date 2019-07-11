PORT HAWKESBURY: The nominating committee of the Port Hawkesbury Sports Wall of Fame is calling for nominations for its sixth induction of members in November of 2019.

The committee will accept nominations to September 20 in the following categories: a) builder/sponsor, b) individual athlete, c) team.

Nomination forms and a guide to submitting a nomination are available at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre box office. You can also visit the Town of Port Hawkesbury web site at www.townofporthawkesbur.ca or the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre web site at www.phcivic.com.

For further information, please contact:

Secretary,

Port Hawkesbury Sports Wall of Fame Nominating Committee,

Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre,

606 Reeves Street,

Port Hawkesbury, N.S.

B9A 2R7