Not pleased with Richmond council

I wish to comment on the story about Richmond County wanting a mayoralty system. Interesting how the present warden is so anxious for this higher paying stint and with more or less total power for the entire county to boot.

As a former resident of the county for 35 years, I educated myself in the area municipal politics. Richmond is pathetically archaic, having changed little over the last 50 years. Many deals are made in the parking lot before the regulation meeting. You scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours, so to speak. Generally citizens just turn a blind eye. I did for years.

But this is different. The former warden, Jason MacLean, had the rug pulled from under him obviously from a similar parking lot meeting, giving back control of the show to the seemingly sore loser of the last council vote. An objective, smart and honest man was replaced by the current “Old Boys Club” having free reign to misuse the trust voters have put on them, and sill refusing to have a plebiscite, just speaking for themselves.

I ask you, are the backroom boys being honest with you? Ask them face-to-face. Anyone wanting to comment on this, including councillors, feel free to email me at: sircuit77@gmail.com.

I would like to hear the good, the bad but if you send me “ugly,” I can, and will, track you down and publish your musings on CBC.

Dave Fraser

New Minas, NS