Nova Scotia 2019 Mixed Championship at SACCC

The Nova Scotia 2019 Mixed Championship got off to a fantastic start Thursday at the Strait Area Community Curling Club in Port Hawkesbury, with seven participating teams including one of the club's squads. Team Thompson members, Lead Iris Stanley, Second Tom Wagar, Third Meranda Fitzgerald, and Skip Barry Thompson played their first game against Team Burgess. PHOTOS BY MARY HANKEY Tom Wagar gets ready to sweep Iris Stanley's rock in Team Thompson's game against Team Burgess in Thursday's first draw. Third Christina Black calls the line on her rock in Team MacDougall's game against Team Moore. The game was tied coming home with Team MacDougall picking up two in the last end for the victory. Emily Gray and Jade Carruther from Team Rafuse sweeping in their Thursday afternoon game against Team Dexter. Skip Mary Ann Arsnenault lead her team to a 6-2 win over Team MacDougall in Thursday's afternoon draw. Skip Paul Dexter calls the line on his rock during the game against Team Rafuse in Thursday's action. Tied coming home, Team Rafuse picked up one in the last end for the win. Lindsey Burgess and Colleen Jones from Team Burgess get ready to sweep Luke Saunders' rock in play against Team Thompson in Thursday's first draw. Catherine Haley from the Strait Area Community Curling Club spared for Team Dexter in their game again Team Rafuse on Thursday afternoon. Tied coming home, Team Rafuse picked up one in the last end for the win.