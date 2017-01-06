ANTIGONISH: The province’s power supplier is responding to complaints coming from a local municipality.

After complaints came for residents in and around Antigonish County regarding flashing lights on transmission towers, Nova Scotia Power Inc. told council the utility’s plan to install new lights. A release from NSP states Transport Canada requires the utility to have navigation lights on the towers. However, some residents complained about the lights and NSP decided to respond.

“We heard what residents were saying and went to Transport Canada for some options to address their concerns. We worked together and have come up with an option we believe will be acceptable to our customers while addressing the federal agency’s requirements,” stated project manager Tom Flewwelling.

“The white strobe lights will continue to flash during the day but when darkness falls, the lights will change to strobe a slower red beam which is less intrusive.”

Work on changing the lights began in late November, with the crews taking a break over Christmas. They are scheduled to return to work on January 16 and wrap up by the end of the month.

This year, NSP is building a new crossing south of the existing lines. Once the new towers are in place, stated the NSP release, the company will transfer the new lighting system to the new towers because they’re taller and shield the existing towers.

Antigonish County Warden Russell Boucher called the response from NSP “favourable,” noting the power company sent a response to the municipality a day after the November council meeting in which members raised concerns about the lights.

Boucher said the flashing lights presented a safety issue and resulted in discomfort and a lack of sleep for nearby residents.